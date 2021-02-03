Lin Wood Drops Libel Counterclaims Against Ex-Colleagues

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- Controversial libel attorney L. Lin Wood dropped defamation counterclaims Tuesday against three trial lawyers he used to work with, saying he thinks they're well-founded but he'd rather focus his resources on fighting their contract breach suit against him for alleged nonpayment. Lin Wood, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks at a Dec. 2, 2020, rally in Alpharetta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) The well-known defamation lawyer is being investigated by the State Bar of Georgia in relation to several complaints that he says are "errant nonsense" over his loyalty to former President Donald Trump and unwavering claims that widespread...

