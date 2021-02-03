5 Firms Guide Electric Vehicle Biz's Go-Public At $3.1B Value

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Electric vehicle technology company REE announced Wednesday that it will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, a $3.1 billion valuation, in a deal steered by White & Case, Zemah Schneider, Goldfarb Seligman, Morgan Lewis and Gornitzky. REE Automotive Ltd. will merge with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. and the newly combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "REE," the announcement said. The transaction gives REE an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The Israeli company touts a technology that it says enables electric vehicles to carry more passengers and batteries. The technology, dubbed REEcorner,...

