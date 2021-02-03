Brandywine Launches JV For Schuylkill Yards $287M Tower

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Real estate investor Brandywine Realty Trust said Wednesday it has partnered with an institutional investor for a joint venture for a $287 million, 570,000-square-foot tower it's helping develop as part of the larger $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards project in Philadelphia. Brandywine did not name the investor in its statement but added the tower at 3025 JFK Blvd. will include 326 "ultra-luxury" rental units, 200,000 square feet of life sciences and office space and 9,000 square feet for retail. Construction is set to begin next month and is scheduled to be finished by October 2023, it said. "With this partnership, we are...

