Fed. Circ. Iffy On Nixing Intel PTAB Win In Power Supply Row

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Qualcomm Inc. faced a steep climb Wednesday in persuading a Federal Circuit panel that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board flouted its procedural rights by introducing a new claim construction in a final decision that knocked out its power amplifier patent challenged by Intel Corp.

The three-judge panel weighing Qualcomm's appeal of the PTAB decision appeared skeptical the company was deprived of proper notice or an opportunity to respond to the board's claim construction. Qualcomm attorney Sasha Mayergoyz of Jones Day said during the remote hearing that the PTAB's claim construction came out of left field because neither party had raised...

