Restaurant Chain Must Name Staff In Off-The-Clock Work Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal court has ordered a restaurant chain and its owner to hand over employees' names and contact information as part of discovery in a suit alleging they required staff to work off the clock or submit hours under another employee's name to avoid paying overtime. Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell on Tuesday ordered Jose Pepper's Restaurants LLC and chain owner Edward J. Gieselman to provide the information requested by Kira Florece, lead plaintiff in the proposed collective action under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, finding that it will help the court decide whether conditional certification of the collective...

