Biotech Co. Can't Hide DNA Program Info In NJ Murder Case

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday said biotech firm Cybergenetics Corp. cannot shield confidential information about a DNA testing software program that allegedly tied a man to a fatal shooting, ruling he can access the material with restrictions. In what it called a "case of first impression," the appellate panel upended a trial court ruling last year barring murder suspect Corey Pickett from receiving the source code and related documentation for the TrueAllele probabilistic genotyping program before cross-examination of the company's co-founder, Mark Perlin, at a so-called Frye hearing. Based on a four-factor test outlined by the three appellate...

