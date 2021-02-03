Former Mueller Prosecutor Returns To Private Sector At MoFo

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Justice veteran who served as a lead prosecutor in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference is returning to the private sector as a co-chair of Morrison & Foerster LLP's national security and global risk and crisis management practice groups. Brandon L. Van Grack joins the BigLaw firm's Washington, D.C, office after more than a decade at the DOJ, where he most recently served as head of the Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit, which handles foreign influence matters, Morrison & Foerster said Wednesday. The hiring follows the exits of John Carlin and David Newman,...

