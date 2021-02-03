Trump's Iran Sanctions May Complicate Nuclear Deal Reentry

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has the legal flexibility to waive the sanctions needed to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, but experts say the newer restrictions imposed by the Trump administration could significantly complicate the process. Both the administration and Iran's leadership have said they are willing to reenter the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, a multilateral agreement in which Iran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for the easing of certain international sanctions. The deal was signed in 2015, but the U.S. withdrew in May 2018, with then-President Donald Trump saying the deal was "one-sided" and imposed...

