Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices OK Court Appeals In Railroad Retiree Benefits Fights

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 11:58 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that former railroad workers have the right to appeal in federal court if the Railroad Retirement Board refuses to reopen their benefits applications.

The justices held in a 5-4 decision that the Railroad Retirement Act makes judicial review available to retirees in these circumstances. Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered the majority's opinion and Justice Clarence Thomas authored a dissent joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

The majority's analysis turned on determining whether the Railroad Retirement Board's refusal to reopen a benefits application constitutes a final decision of the board, since the Railroad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!