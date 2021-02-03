Justices OK Court Appeals In Railroad Retiree Benefits Fights

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 11:58 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that former railroad workers have the right to appeal in federal court if the Railroad Retirement Board refuses to reopen their benefits applications. The justices held in a 5-4 decision that the Railroad Retirement Act makes judicial review available to retirees in these circumstances. Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered the majority's opinion and Justice Clarence Thomas authored a dissent joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. The majority's analysis turned on determining whether the Railroad Retirement Board's refusal to reopen a benefits application constitutes a final decision of the board, since the Railroad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS