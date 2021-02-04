Keller Lenkner Hires Former Aide To Texas AG, White House

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- Keller Lenkner LLP has hired a former aide to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as a partner in Austin, the Chicago-based litigation boutique announced Wednesday. Zina Bash is joining Keller Lenkner after about two years at Paxton's office and one year as a White House aide in the administration of President Donald Trump and as a clerk to Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was a D.C. Circuit judge. Bash, who is coming from an office well-known for its lawsuits against the federal government, will lead Keller Lenkner's representation of states and other government entities as plaintiffs, the firm said. Keller Lenkner...

