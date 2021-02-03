DOJ Drops Race Bias Suit Targeting Yale Admissions

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday scuttled a lawsuit in which the Trump administration accused Yale University of discriminating against Asian American and white applicants to its undergraduate programs. The notice of voluntary dismissal, filed in Connecticut federal court, came about four months after prosecutors took aim at the New Haven-based Ivy League school. Wednesday's filing didn't offer any insight into the rationale behind the government's about-face. The suit was initially filed Oct. 8, 2020, and alleged Yale was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination in programs that accept federal dollars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS