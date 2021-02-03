Security Deposit Replacement Biz Closes On $52M Financing

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- LeaseLock, an insurance group helping property managers replace security deposits with monthly fees, said Wednesday it closed on a $52 million Series B funding round that included Westerly Winds, SoftBank Ventures Asia and Wildcat Venture Partners. The Marina del Rey, California-based company said in a statement that so far it's insured $1 billion in leases for some of the country's largest managers of multifamily properties and other asset owners. LeaseLock's clients see about a six-figure increase in net operating income per asset, which can increase the value of a portfolio by millions, it said. "We're doubling down on our core deposit...

