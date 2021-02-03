Santander Biased Against Working Mothers, Suit Says

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- A former Santander vice president sued the banking giant in New York federal court Wednesday, claiming the company slashed her pay and eventually fired her after she sought permission to work from home to handle high-risk pregnancies. Erin McKenna's complaint, which invoked the Family and Medical Leave Act and New York state and city discrimination laws, said the company had no problem asking employees to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when she asked for a similar arrangement to manage her complicated pregnancies, Santander shaved $65,000 off her bonuses and gave her clients to a male colleague, she claimed....

