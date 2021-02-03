Allergan Can't Duck Suit Over Soft Tissue Implant

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge won't let Allergan Inc. escape a woman's suit alleging the firm failed to warn her physician that a soft-tissue implant could harden and cause injury when used in breast reconstruction surgery. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gordon on Wednesday denied a pair of motions to dismiss by Allergan and Sofregen Medical Inc., and allowed the lawsuit by Gianna Krstic to go forward. According to the suit, Krstic's plastic surgeon — a paid Allergan consultant — used the SERI Surgical Scaffold implant during a bilateral reconstruction surgery in 2014 in Florida without her knowledge. The SERI is intended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS