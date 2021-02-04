Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Pause SK Hynix Suit In Judge Albright's Court

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has denied SK Hynix's bid to pause its infringement fight with Netlist Inc. while the South Korean chip making giant challenges U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Tuesday decision to keep the litigation in his Texas federal court.

SK Hynix quickly requested a continuation of a stay on Wednesday after Judge Albright ruled Tuesday night to keep California-based Netlist's patent litigation over SK Hynix's memory module technology in the Western District of Texas. But the appeals court responded to its motion later that same day and turned it down, for now.

"The district court grossly erred," SK Hynix told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!