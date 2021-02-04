Fed. Circ. Won't Pause SK Hynix Suit In Judge Albright's Court

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has denied SK Hynix's bid to pause its infringement fight with Netlist Inc. while the South Korean chip making giant challenges U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Tuesday decision to keep the litigation in his Texas federal court. SK Hynix quickly requested a continuation of a stay on Wednesday after Judge Albright ruled Tuesday night to keep California-based Netlist's patent litigation over SK Hynix's memory module technology in the Western District of Texas. But the appeals court responded to its motion later that same day and turned it down, for now. "The district court grossly erred," SK Hynix told the...

