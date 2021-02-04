LA Pot Shop Latest To Be Hit With Proposed TCPA Action

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- Another California cannabis dispensary has been hit with a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action, alleging it pelted customers with unwanted texts touting weekend deals and free delivery. The consumer complaint was filed on Wednesday against dispensary Erba Markets Inc. in Los Angeles federal court, where it joins a horde of similarly premised lawsuits that have hit the cannabis industry in the past year. In the latest action, Katherine Nagler alleges she received three text messages from West L.A.-based Erba in July, pitching weekend sales, curbside pickup and delivery, despite the fact that she never signed up for them and...

