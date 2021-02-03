Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Loss For Intel In VLSI Memory Dispute

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that said Intel failed to prove that a VLSI patent on computer memory circuits is invalid as obvious. In a short order, a three-judge panel affirmed a February 2020 PTAB decision rejecting Intel Corp.'s argument that claims in VLSI Technology LLC's patent were not patentable. The panel did not give any reasoning behind its decision. "We're very satisfied to get this win on behalf of our client," Nathan Nobu Lowenstein, an attorney for VLSI, told Law360 on Wednesday. The patent at issue pertains to computer memory cells, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS