Dayana Yastremska Can't Lift Doping Ban For Aussie Open

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- The world's No. 29 women's tennis player, Dayana Yastremska, cannot lift her provisional doping suspension issued by the International Tennis Federation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday, barring her from competing in the Australian Open. According to the ITF anti-doping unit, Ukraine's top tennis player had given a urine sample to the World Anti-Doping Agency in Montreal on Nov. 24 that came back with traces of mesterolone metabolites, a type of steroid on WADA's anabolic agents list that is banned at all times. As a last attempt at reversing the decision in time for the Australian Open — which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS