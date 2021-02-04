Colorado Rep. Buck Takes GOP Lead In House Antitrust Panel

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a vocal critic of the power amassed by Big Tech firms, will lead Republicans on the House antitrust panel as ranking member, his office said. Buck, who replaces retired Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner as the top GOP lawmaker on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, was chosen Wednesday for the spot. He will work alongside the subcommittee chairman, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., on a range of looming antitrust issues, with technology business consolidation and free-speech concerns hovering at the top of the panel's highest priorities in the newly minted Congress. "This is a...

