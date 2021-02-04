Former Patients Say Rockefeller U. Knew About Sex Abuse

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- Two former patients of a deceased doctor sued Rockefeller University Hospital in New York state court Wednesday claiming the institution played a role in child sex abuse because it knew of prior abuse allegations and yet still gave the late physician "unfettered access to children." The siblings, identified only as M.L. and J.L., were teenage patients of Dr. Reginald Archibald in the late 1970s when he sexually assaulted them, according to their lawsuit, which seeks to hold the university liable. Archibald, who died in 2007, was a professor and senior physician at the well-known research institution from 1940 to 1982. As...

