Ill. Buyer Says Selsun Blue Shampoo Irritates Scalp

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois consumer hit Sanofi-Aventis US LLC with a proposed class action Wednesday claiming the company's maximum strength Selsun Blue anti-dandruff shampoos contain chemical compounds that can further exacerbate users' scalp issues and cause hair loss. Consumer Emily Lewis' lawsuit alleges that Sanofi unlawfully markets its maximum strength Selsun Blue shampoos with claims that they provide several benefits for consumers, including anti-dandruff and itchy scalp treatments, without disclosing that one of the product's key ingredients contains chemicals that can cause further scalp irritation and hair loss. Sanofi's failure to tell consumers about the shampoos' toxic chemicals violates Illinois consumer protection laws...

