NY Trooper Says New Moms In State Police Get Short Shrift

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- The New York State Police forces new mothers in its ranks to grab milk pump breaks when they can in bathrooms and squad cars, a female trooper has said in a class charge filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Schashuna D. Whyte asked the anti-bias watchdog Wednesday to find that the department violated the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and state laws in how she was treated. Whyte claimed her commanders never gave her proper guidance about her rights to pump at work, and made ad-hoc decisions about accommodating her two pregnancies. "Mrs. Whyte claims that respondents, the state of New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS