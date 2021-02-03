Paramount, BET Escape 'What Men Want' Infringement Claims

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a screenwriter's copyright infringement claims alleging the Paramount Pictures Corp. and Black Entertainment Television LLC movie "What Men Want" features a plot stolen from his screenplay that never got made, finding Tuesday that there aren't substantial similarities between the two works. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said the general plot similarities between "What Men Want," a romantic comedy about a woman who hears men's thoughts and uses that power to advance her career, and Joe Gregory Carlini's screenplay "What the F Is He Thinking?," a romantic comedy about a woman who suffers a head injury and...

