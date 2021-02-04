Mortgage Servicer Says Software Co. Held Its Data 'Hostage'

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 11:09 PM EST) -- Loan servicing software company Sagent M&C LLC has been hit with a suit in Texas federal court by a client accusing the company of holding its mortgage data "hostage." In the action, which Caliber Home Loans Inc. filed Wednesday, the mortgage servicer claims Sagent breached their contract by refusing to assist with the deconversion of Caliber's own files as the parties prepared to end their agreement on acrimonious terms. Caliber claims that days before their contract was scheduled to expire, Sagent proposed that the companies keep working together — "but only if Caliber agreed to sign a new, seven-year agreement, with an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS