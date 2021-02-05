J&J Wins Settlement In Counterfeit Device Row

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson is set to get at least $6 million as part of a deal to resolve its suit alleging a medical device company sold counterfeit J&J surgical clips and other products. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. on Thursday dismissed a suit from Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon, its subsidiary, against Illinois company Advanced Inventory Management Inc., which does business as eSutures.com, after the parties filed a consent judgment in the case. The consent judgment called for eSutures to be permanently barred from buying, selling or distributing any products made or marketed by Johnson & Johnson. ESutures will also...

