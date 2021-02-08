How GHG Working Group's Return Will Change Climate Policy

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's resurrection of a relatively recondite cross-agency group charged with quantifying the nation's contribution to climate change — the Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases — ultimately may have a greater impact across the federal government than anything else the Biden administration does in pursuit of its climate goals. The working group's updated cost figures will inform the way the government considers the economic impacts of climate change — and, more importantly, how the government uses that data as a basis for action. Background In 2009, the Obama administration convened the working group to develop...

