Trade Group Wants To Block Mazda Dealer Program In NJ

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- An automotive trade group has called on a New Jersey federal court to stop Mazda from continuing a dealership incentive program in the state, saying the multitiered system of providing per-vehicle discounts runs afoul of the New Jersey Franchise Practices Act and creates a "wholly unlevel playing field among dealers." More than nine months after the Third Circuit revived its action, the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers urged the court on Wednesday to declare that the Mazda Brand Experience Program 2.0 violates the act and that implementing it in the Garden State is unlawful, and to permanently bar the automaker from...

