ECJ Says Sports Bodies Subject To Public Procurement Rules

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 1:43 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court has found that national sports bodies can be governed by the bloc's rules covering public contracts that could include a mandatory open bidding process. National sports bodies overseen by a public authority can be subject to laws on public contracts when they pursue activities of general interest that are not strictly industrial or commercial in nature, the European Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday. The Luxembourg court's decision came in a dispute between two companies over how Italy's national soccer federation, the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio, awarded a contract for porterage services — hauling equipment about...

