Tobacco Giants Poised For Patent Trial Over E-Cigarettes

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 8:20 PM GMT) -- A London courtroom on Friday is set to see a patent battle between Philip Morris and two British American Tobacco units as they fight to corner the rapidly expanding electronic cigarette market. The two sides are going to trial in a High Court case focused on a patent owned by a BAT subsidiary for a device that heats tobacco instead of burning it like traditional cigarettes. The first of Philip Morris Products SA and BAT startup Nicoventures Trading Ltd.'s patent disputes to be heard in the U.K., the case is just one of a series of lawsuits worldwide over the increasingly...

