Biden Continues Trump's Fight On 9th Circ. Asylum Revivals

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice renewed Trump-era arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, contending that the absence of an adverse credibility determination did not entitle asylum-seekers to be believed. In an alignment of the two administrations' immigration stance, the government's legal camp, now led by President Joe Biden's Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, again called on the justices to reverse two Ninth Circuit decisions, arguing that the circuit court had wrongly presumed the asylum-seekers' testimonies were true. The appeals court's move to revive Ming Dai and Cesar Alcaraz-Enriquez's asylum cases after immigration courts determined that each man...

