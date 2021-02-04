Indian Incense Manufacturer Seeks Redo On Arbitration Bid

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- An Indian incense manufacturer is urging the Ninth Circuit to reconsider whether it can force arbitration in a family dispute over trademarks, arguing the circuit court's earlier decision creates confusion in matters requiring an interpretation of arbitration rights. In a petition for en banc rehearing, Shrinivas Sugandhalaya LLP, or SS Mumbai, argued the three-judge panel applied the wrong law when it interpreted an underlying arbitration clause and nixed the arbitration bid last month. Had the panel properly taken into consideration that the dispute is among Indian parties and relies on Indian law, they would have sent the dispute to arbitration, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS