Telecom Cos. Look To Nix TCPA Suit Over Spoofing Calls

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- Bandwidth Inc., CenturyLink Communications LLC and three other telecommunications companies asked a West Virginia federal judge to toss a revised proposed class action accusing them of transmitting unsolicited calls over their networks, arguing they have no contacts in the state for the court to have jurisdiction. In a series of identical motions filed Wednesday, four of the companies — Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications LLC and Inteliquent Inc. — said the amended case brought by named plaintiff Diana Mey warrants dismissal because they simply transmitted the calls over their networks. The companies also said they neither have any direct contact with...

