Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Telecom Cos. Look To Nix TCPA Suit Over Spoofing Calls

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- Bandwidth Inc., CenturyLink Communications LLC and three other telecommunications companies asked a West Virginia federal judge to toss a revised proposed class action accusing them of transmitting unsolicited calls over their networks, arguing they have no contacts in the state for the court to have jurisdiction.

In a series of identical motions filed Wednesday, four of the companies — Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications LLC and Inteliquent Inc. — said the amended case brought by named plaintiff Diana Mey warrants dismissal because they simply transmitted the calls over their networks. The companies also said they neither have any direct contact with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!