4 Firms Guide CoreLogic's $6B Takeover Deal

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Real estate analytics group CoreLogic announced Thursday it struck a $6 billion takeover deal with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners that was guided by four law firms, a transaction that comes less than a year after the business spurned an earlier bid from an industry peer. CoreLogic Inc. said the all-cash, $80-per-share deal is a 51% premium to what the stock was priced at before competing suitors Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. teamed up to make an unsolicited offer in June. The Irvine, Calif.-based company rejected that bid, as well as a follow-up $66-per-share deal that September,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS