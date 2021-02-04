Franchise Advocates Support Burger King At 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A large franchise trade group and the Florida Chamber of Commerce have stepped in to back Burger King as it asks the Eleventh Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a proposed worker action accusing it of using anti-competitive no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements. The International Franchise Association and the Florida Chamber filed separate amicus briefs Wednesday saying a lower court correctly found that the "vertical" agreements between Burger King and its franchisees are legal contracts with no-hire clauses that allow the franchisees to find and keep employees without fearing that other franchisees within the same system will steal trained workers....

