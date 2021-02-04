New York Life Loans $66M For Colorado Apartment Complex

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Real estate private equity shop The Praedium Group has landed $66 million in financing for a Denver-area apartment complex from New York Life, according to an announcement from the lender Thursday. New York Life Insurance Co. unit New York Life Real Estate Investors provided the loan for Gateway Arvada Ridge, which has 296 units and is located in Arvada, Colorado, a suburb northwest of Denver. The complex, at 5458 Lee St., is a mile north of Interstate 70. Downtown Denver is 12 miles southeast of the property. "We are thrilled to once again offer financing to The Praedium Group on this...

