Biden Admin To Weigh Next Steps For Ill. Public Charge Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday gave the Biden administration more time to deliberate its next steps in Illinois federal litigation over the "public charge" rule, which penalizes immigrants for using public assistance programs, even as an advocacy group raised concerns the rule is still currently causing harm. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said during a hearing Thursday morning that it made sense to "take a pause" given the change of leadership and "what the news reports say about the new administration's view of the public charge rule." "Taking a little bit of a break to allow the defendants to determine...

