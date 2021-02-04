RI Officials Claim Privilege In 1st Circ. Truck-Toll Challenge

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Rhode Island's governor and two former House members told the First Circuit on Wednesday that a district judge went too far by allowing trucking industry groups to subpoena the governor and two lawmakers for their privileged communications regarding a truck-toll program that the groups allege unconstitutionally tramples on interstate commerce. Attorneys for Rhode Island Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, former state House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and former state House Rep. Stephen R. Ucci petitioned the federal appeals court for writ of mandamus to resolve this "extraordinary" discovery dispute in litigation challenging the constitutionality of the state's RhodeWorks program. The American Trucking Associations...

