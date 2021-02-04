SEC Sues Giuliani Associates Over 'Fraud Guarantee' Scheme

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 1:00 PM EST) -- Two associates of former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani were hit with a civil U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit Thursday alleging they conned investors in their company Fraud Guarantee out of more than $2 million, mirroring earlier criminal charges. Lev Parnas, Fraud Guarantee's CEO, and David Correia, the company's chief operating officer, are currently facing criminal charges in Manhattan federal court over the same alleged conduct, as well as allegations of campaign finance misdeeds. Parnas, 48, and Correia, 45, both of Florida, are accused of using investor funds for Fraud Guarantee — which intended to offer an insurance product...

