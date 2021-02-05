Cohen Ziffer Adds Ex-Hoguet Partner To Insurance Practice

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- Insurance law firm Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna has bolstered its policyholder practice by adding a partner from Hoguet Newman Regal & Kenney LLP, the firm announced. Cohen Ziffer said Thursday it has hired Andrew Bourne, a commercial insurance attorney representing policyholders. His experience includes resolving disputes related to errors and omissions, property and business interruption coverage, directors and officers coverage, and commercial general liability, according to Cohen Ziffer. Bourne told Law360 that Cohen Ziffer was an ideal landing spot for his practice, which has seen him litigate insurance policies for clients including media, cargo and agrichemical companies. "This was an...

