Fed. Circ. Quickly Signs Off On Google PTAB Wins

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit cleared a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board wins for Google on Thursday, unanimously affirming two decisions that largely invalidated two AGIS Software Development patents, just a day after oral arguments. In two, one-line per curiam decisions, a three-judge panel rejected AGIS Software's appeal claiming that the patent board erred when it invalidated a swath of claims on an AGIS Software patent that covered communication networks and another that covered electronic messaging. In the fight over the electronic messaging patent, AGIS Software had argued that the issue came down to a misunderstanding on the PTAB's part when it...

