Dream Act Reintroduced In Senate

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday reintroduced the Dream Act, a long-standing proposal that would grant a pathway to citizenship to unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. The Congressional Budget Office previously estimated that the bill would provide approximately 2 million immigrants with lawful status and work authorization. The bill would provide immediate relief from deportation for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and who also meet additional criteria. "For 20 years on the floor of the United States Senate I have introduced this bill and told the stories of the Dreamers," Durbin said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS