Janitorial Co. Urges Justices To Reject Arbitration Wage Case

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A janitorial services company urged the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief filed Thursday to decline review of a wage dispute that asks whether an "unsophisticated" party can be expected to abide by procedural rules that are incorporated by reference in an arbitration agreement. In an opposition brief to a cert petition by janitorial workers, Sujol LLC, a partner of Coverall North America Inc., argued that even an "unsophisticated" party, using the American Arbitration Association term, has the ability to understand an arbitration agreement, even when an agreement includes a reference to delegating the issue of arbitrability to an arbitrator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS