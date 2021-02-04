Biden Admin. Ditches Texas, Ariz. Immigration Deals With DHS

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has renounced agreements requiring it to consult with Texas and Arizona before making changes to its immigration enforcement activities after the states expressed opposition to a 100-day pause on most deportations. In a Feb. 2 letter made public on Wednesday, former DHS acting Secretary David Pekoske told Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that the department had no interest in upholding the Sanctuary for Americans First Enactment, or SAFE, an agreement the department entered into with Arizona in the last days of the Trump administration. The letter became public as an exhibit attached to Brnovich's Wednesday...

