1st Circ. Denies Rehearing Of NLRB Lobbying Fees Decision

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- The First Circuit said Thursday it will not reconsider a panel decision that held private-sector unions cannot use fees from nonunion workers to cover their lobbying expenses, rejecting a nurses union's bid to rehear the case. The brief order from the appeals court leaves in place a September unanimous panel decision in favor of Rhode Island nurse Jeanette Geary, who opted not to join the United Nurses & Allied Professionals local that represented her workplace and objected to having her dues go toward covering the union's lobbying work on state legislation. Glenn Taubman, an attorney with the National Right to Work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS