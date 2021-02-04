ISPs Warned To Certify Compliance With Privacy Rules

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission in a Thursday advisory directed internet service providers to certify their compliance with customer privacy rules by the beginning of March, or else face enforcement action that could include hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The commission's Enforcement Bureau said internet providers needed to file materials documenting their compliance with the so-called customer proprietary network information, or CPNI, rules by March 1. The CPNI rules require providers to have systems in place to ensure the protection of customers' sensitive personal information. "The protection of CPNI is of paramount importance, as it includes sensitive personal information that...

