Norwegian Cruise Sued Over $9M Puerto Rico Dock Damages

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- The government entity that oversees Puerto Rico's seaports says a Norwegian Cruise Line is liable for millions of dollars in damages after one of its ships crashed into docking infrastructure, causing the structures to collapse. The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and the Mapfre Praico Insurance Co. asked a Puerto Rico federal court Thursday to force the cruise line company and other defendants to pay up for their part in the accident, which the plaintiffs said caused an estimated $9 million in damages plus further loss of business costs that have yet to be determined. They said insurers for Norwegian and other...

