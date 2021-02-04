Trump Won't Testify At 'Unconstitutional' Impeachment Trial

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Thursday quickly rejected the House impeachment team's request that he testify at his U.S. Senate impeachment trial over his conduct related to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling the request a "public relations stunt" ahead of an "unconstitutional proceeding." Just hours after lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., invited the twice-impeached president to testify next week over his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Trump's newly appointed attorneys Bruce L. Castor Jr. and David I. Schoen sent a short letter rejecting the request. "Your letter only confirms...

