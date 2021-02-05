11th Circ. Says Race Bias Claim Vs. NBA Team Rightly Tossed

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former security manager for the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, concluding that he didn't present enough evidence to make the claims stick. The unpublished per curiam decision upholds a ruling that the Hawks and Jason Parker, the vice president of customer service and operations, didn't wrongfully dismiss Samuel L. Hayes because of his race or his complaints about racial disparities in security enforcement. The Hawks fired Hayes, who supervised other security personnel, on April 28, 2017, after at least 18 complaints about his behavior toward...

