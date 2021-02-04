US To End Support For Saudi-Led Operations In Yemen

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. will halt arms sales and other assistance to the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government in Yemen's civil war, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday, saying the coalition's actions have exacerbated a humanitarian crisis. President Joe Biden will fulfill a campaign promise by ending U.S. support for the coalition, for example by blocking two planned sales of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, Sullivan said at a White House press briefing. Although vague on the specifics of the plan, Sullivan said withdrawing support would "[extend] to the type of offensive operations that have perpetuated a civil war in Yemen...

