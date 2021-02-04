CFPB Acting Chief Hints At QM, Debt Collection Rule Delay

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:48 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's acting director signaled Thursday that he may seek to delay implementation of the agency's recently completed qualified mortgage and debt collection rules, a move that could tee up a reopening of those rulemakings once a permanent Biden appointee is in place. In a blog post, CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio said he's asking staff to "explore options for preserving the status quo with respect to QM and debt collection rules," alluding to final rules from last year that revised the agency's qualified mortgage requirements and set debt collector communication and disclosure standards. Those rules, which have...

